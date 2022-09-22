Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

MADAG Art exhibition
September 20-October 2
Merimbula and District Art Group's art show starts Tuesday, September 20 - Sunday, October 2 at Twyford Hall, Merimbula. Open daily 10am to 4pm. Free Entry. The exhibition will feature a large variety of paintings both framed and unframed as well as other artworks and crafts, all of which are for sale.
Wild at Spiral
September 23
Nineteen South Coast artists explore wild, natural and undomesticated states of existence in the latest exhibition at Spiral Gallery Bega. Media will include paint, ink, pencil, wild-clay ceramics, wood, wool and fabric. Artists include: Roz Bannon, Zoe Burke, Keith Coleman, Susan Curran, Ivana Gattegno, Joy Georgeson, Ray Hamilton, Stephanie Haygarth, Lucy Jurek-Macey, Ros Owen, Anneke Paijmans, Narelle Perroux, Hilary Peterson, Gabrielle Powell, Julie Smith, Helen Stafford, Steve Stafford, Helen Stevenson and Claudia Tasche. Join the artists for drinks on Friday, September 23, at 5pm. All welcome. Exhibition runs to October 19. Open Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm, Saturday 10am - 1pm.
Wanderer Festival
September 23 - 25
Wanderer is a multi-generational celebration of music, art, culture and place across three days and founded on the core tenets of sustainability, community and creativity. Taking place at the Pambula Sports Grounds across three unique spaces, Wanderer is a festival for everyone. The line-up includes Wolfmother, Ziggy Alberts, DMA's, The Dandy Warhols, Sarah Blasko, Josh Pyke, and DZ Deathrays - to name a few. Tickets on sale at wanderer.com.au/tickets/
Whale Trail
September 24
Tathra headland plays host to the first of a series of Aboriginal cultural experiences as part of Whale Trail 2022. This Saturday from 11.30am sees a special presentation by the Gulaga Dancers, led by Warren Foster, and information highlighting the rich cultural history of the Sapphire Coast and the ancient cultural connections the Yuin people have to whales. Free event, everyone is welcome. For more information head to www.sapphirecoast.com.au/whale-trail-aboriginal-cultural-experiences
Zela Margossian
September 24
The Zela Margossian Quintet's debut album of world jazz, Transition, created a sensation in 2018. Critics and audiences were captivated by Zela's intriguing compositions, and seamless fusion of music from the classical, Armenia, Middle Eastern and jazz traditions. The quintet will conclude a week-long residency at Four Winds with a concert that runs from 4-6pm in the Windsong Pavilion. Tickets and info at zephyrsjazz.com.au.
Unlocking The Doors
September 30
Wollongong band 'Unlocking The Doors' appear in a mesmerising tribute to the eclectic and provocative music and poetry of Jim Morrison and the Doors. Considered one of the most authentic and entertaining Australian tribute shows, Unlocking the Doors continue to reprise the energy, mayhem and psychedelia of the late 60s, amassing a growing legion of fans and much critical acclaim. Doors open 8pm at Club Sapphire. Tickets $35 + B.F at www.stickytickets.com.au/08ir9/unlocking_the_doors.aspx
ReBoot in Bermagui
October 1 - 2
Run, refresh, relax and renew in Bermagui on the October long week-end. Fun runs, ocean swims, escorted bike ride, tug-of-war challenge are the main events. Try your hand at yoga, pilates, barefoot bowls, tennis or stand-up paddle boarding or take a Tai Chi class or surf lesson. http://rebootinbermagui.com.au/
Eden Whale Festival
October 7-9
The Eden Whale Festival is an annual event, celebrating the southern migration of the humpback and other whales. Steeped in whaling history and unspoilt coastal wilderness, Eden is one of the few places to see whales feed. The festival combines whale watching experiences with onshore activities to entertain the whole family. Enjoy the festival parade, hands-on family fun, outdoor entertainment, photography, film, music, seafood, local produce and so much more. Check out edenwhalefestival.com.au/ for more details.
Eternity Festival
October 16
Hosted by Clean Energy for Eternity, a day full of music across two stages at Lawrence Park, Tathra. Neil Murray, Surg, Humans Being, One Generation, Lucky, Sam Stevenson, Reckless, Triply and The Figmentz. Gates open 11am, music from 12-9pm. $40 entry, with early bird price ($30) until September 30. Proceeds to go towards solar panels and batteries for four RFS Sheds in the Bega Valley - Towamba, Angledale/Stony Creek, Numbugga and Tanja. More details at www.cleanenergyforeternity.net.au
Headland Writers Festival
October 28-30
Headland Writers Festival is an annual literature event for the Far South Coast. It features conversations with authors, industry forums, workshops, performances, live music and more. Experience local musicians, poets and writers, with a lively mix of local heart and national ambitions. The Headland Writers festival has ambitions of being recognised as a unique, regionally-based event that reflects the values and aspirations of the local community while exploring ideas and experiences of the wider world. Get your fellow literature lovers together and experience the best in Australian literature.
