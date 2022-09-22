Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Headland Writers Festival is an annual literature event for the Far South Coast. It features conversations with authors, industry forums, workshops, performances, live music and more. Experience local musicians, poets and writers, with a lively mix of local heart and national ambitions. The Headland Writers festival has ambitions of being recognised as a unique, regionally-based event that reflects the values and aspirations of the local community while exploring ideas and experiences of the wider world. Get your fellow literature lovers together and experience the best in Australian literature.

