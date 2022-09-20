Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Wanderer Festival décor a local affair, with South Coast creatives stepping up to the challenge

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated September 20 2022 - 6:15am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteer Kathy Koukoumaftis uses her sewing skills at a studio in Bega to work on decorations for Pambula's Wanderer Festival. Picture supplied

A busy team of creatives has been hard at work the last couple of weeks in the lead up to Wanderer Festival happening at Pambula Beach, September 23-25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.