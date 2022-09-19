Students from Wolumla, Bega Valley, and Candelo primary schools recently travelled from the Far South Coast to perform at the Sydney Opera House.
The students attended the prestigious Sydney venue to take part in the Festival of Instrumental Music where they finally got to play three songs they had been rehearsing for months on the recorder.
Wolumla Public School teacher Alexia Talbot said the school had seven students from year 6 and year 4 head to the Opera House to play with a large number of other schools from around the state, including fellow students from Candelo and Bega.
The Festival featured musically diverse performances from more than 1000 public school students, with children from Wolumla and Bega playing together on Tuesday, August 30.
"There are 500 students playing the recorder on this great big stage and it sounds phenomenal, it's amazing.
"In addition to that they're accompanied by 200 students who played different instruments like violins, wind instruments, drums, wind chimes," she said.
"They were all playing the same song so it sounded really impressive."
The concert ran for over two hours with group and solo performances among the school groups.
Students from Wolumla were taught the three songs, Ballad of Ann Bonney, Cantata 147, and Swans of Lir, by the school's principal Peter Claxton who practised with the participating and committed young students during lunchtime and after school.
It was an exciting experience for many of the students who had not been giving the opportunity to attend during the pandemic.
"For them it's such an exceptional experience to play in the Opera House which is such an iconic building in Australia.
"They were super excited, everything was a bit of a novelty, catching the train, a ferry, and making the most of being in the city," said Ms Talbot.
She said for some students it was the first time they had been to the city and so it was a "real eye-opener" for them. She said students were also very excited to see fellow Far South Coast students perform at the event.
"Many of them are very excited to participate in next year's Festival of Instrumental Music, so they definitely had a wonderful experience because they can't wait to go back again," said Ms Talbot.
This year Wolumla Primary School was also chosen to nominate a student to speak on behalf of their school about their experience.
Year 6 student Lilli Talbot was chosen to speak and bravely read out her speech to the very large audience while under a blinding spotlight.
Lilli said hearing all the musicians playing together made her feel "happy, amazing, and wonderful" and that it sounded very different to "just listening off a computer".
"It was my second time going to the Opera House, but it still doesn't ever bore me.
"I think the best part about this experience was the satisfaction of being able to play freely and finally being able to nail that part that you've been practising for weeks and being able to share that feeling of victory amongst your friends," said Lilli.
