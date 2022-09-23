Bega District News
Candelo musician Robyn Martin to debut original songs from first solo album at Pambula's Wanderer Festival

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated September 23 2022 - 5:11am, first published 5:00am
Candelo musician Robyn Martin will be debuting original music from her first solo album that she has been producing on the Far South Coast at Wanderer Festival. Picture supplied

Candelo musician Robyn Martin has revealed she will be dropping music from her debut solo album at the inaugural Wanderer Festival on the Far South Coast during her set on Saturday, September 24.

Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

