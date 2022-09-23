Candelo musician Robyn Martin has revealed she will be dropping music from her debut solo album at the inaugural Wanderer Festival on the Far South Coast during her set on Saturday, September 24.
She has been working on these songs for the last twelve months and said they were a reflection of the accumulation of song writing she had done "throughout my life" and had been writing "since I was quite young".
She said she was a "start with the lyrics kind of girl" but described the process as sometimes "haphazard", although she said it was always a "therapeutic" experience.
As a seasoned bass player, Ms Martin said getting up and performing as the lead vocal artist was an incredibly different experience and called it "a massive adrenalin rush".
"I'm super comfortable on stage as a bass player, but put me with the lead vocal mic and you'll see my hands start shaking."
Ms Martin said her new songs were the result of the incredibly rich and diverse musical talent on the Far South Coast, and was working with folks who had been "nurturing those songs and massaging them into life."
She said she had been encouraged to experiment with different instrumentation and "feels and rhythms".
RELATED NEWS:
Candelo music producer David Ross McDonald (The Waits), has been helping produce her album and together they've worked from a Bournda recording studio.
"It's a beautiful space overlooking the ocean and there's kangaroos hopping around and goannas on the roof.
"Him being a drummer and me being a bass player has been really fun because the whole album has been very focused on groove and getting that feel right," said Ms Martin.
She said her new music had a mix of influences, including soul, country, folk and emphasised storytelling.
She said American rock band The Alabama Shakes had also had a large influence on her work, with lead singer Brittany Howard's "soul and groove" a driving force.
Ms Martin has come from a family of musicians and her eldest sister Jodie Martin, who lives in her hometown in South Australia, had been a huge influence on her.
"She's an incredible singer songwriter and she's done amazing things. She's done her writing with Arlo Guthrie and released several albums. She's amazing."
She said her work with Candelo folk outfit The New Graces (along with Melanie Horsnell and Kate Burke) had also shaped her into the musician she was becoming - with her female colleagues making her feel "inspired and supported to go beyond my comfort zone".
Ms Martin felt living on the Far South Coast had taught her a lot about community and the deep pool of talent had actively encouraged her to put her new original sounds "out there".
Ms Martin will be dropping songs from her new album at Wanderer Festival when she hits the stage from 12pm on Saturday, September 23.
Ms Martin will be playing four acts at Wanderer Festival. In addition to her own solo set she will be accompanying Dhurga language choir Djinama Yilaga, Benji & the Saltwater Sound System, and Djirringanj hop hop artist Gabadu from Bermagui.
"It's amazing to have something [Wanderer] of this scale here, to be presenting my music alongside all the other incredible local acts, but also world class acts from here and beyond, is such an honour," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.