Pambula's homegrown greenkeeper has brought his world-class skills to the Pambula sporting complex, which is set to play home to the inaugural Wanderer Festival this weekend.
Pambula-Merimbula Golf Club's greens superintendent, Pat Wilson was asked if he could help revive the grounds into a lush green field for the mainstage space at the festival.
Five weeks later Mr Wilson said he was happy with the result, having chosen to go with annual ryegrass seeds which he said was a type of grass that "establishes quickly".
Mr Wilson said that particular type of grass also handled the rain really well and would "help drain the grounds" with any incoming rain before and during the festival.
"The grass acts like a water pump, it'll actually suck the moisture up out of the ground," he said.
Mr Wilson has cultivated a rich background in greenkeeping, which he has decided to share with much of the Bega Valley's golf courses and sports grounds.
Since starting his apprenticeship in turf management and horticulture at the Pambula- Merimbula Golf Club in 1999, Mr Wilson has worked in several iconic locations overseas, one of them being Wimbledon.
When asked what he thought of hosting Wanderer at the Pambula sportsgrounds, Mr Wilson said the grounds were an ideal pick.
"With outdoor venues it comes down to weather and if the grounds can handle it and I think this venue will handle it really well."
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
