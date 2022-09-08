EPA's organic waste FOGO changes causing a stink

New regulations being introduced by the NSW Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) will restrict what, up until now, has been a positive component of the Bega Valley's waste reduction strategy.
The council announced on Thursday, September 8, the EPA was introducing new regulations that govern what can and can't be placed in FOGO bins.
Advertisement
Council's waste services manager, Alan Gundrill said the "unexpected" change from the NSW government prohibited disposal of many items previously allowed under the current organics recycling service.
He said under the new regulations, residents and businesses with a FOGO service were only permitted to dispose of organic kitchen scraps and garden waste.
"This means items such as food-soiled paper and cardboard packaging, certified compostable packaging and cups, teabags, tissues, coffee filters, vacuum cleaner dust, hair, animal droppings and cat litter will no longer be permitted," Mr Gundrill said.
"These items must now go in the red-lid landfill bin. The only permitted exception is the use of certified compostable bags, or paper for lining kitchen caddy bins."
READ MORE:
Mr Gundrill said this was "a major departure" from the FOGO service delivered across the Bega Valley four years ago.
"As proud leaders in community-wide organics recycling, we are disappointed at the EPA's decision," he added.
"Ultimately this will lead to more resources ending up in our rapidly filling landfill facility - resources that through our commercial composting facility are able to be turned into a valuable commodity."
Mr Gundrill said the NSW EPA had cited a number of reasons for the change.
"Specific concerns had been raised about the long-term impacts of accumulated bio-plastics and substances commonly used in the manufacture of compostable food packaging," Mr Gundrill said.
"We take quality control of our compost products seriously and through hand-sifting and regular testing, we are proud to have a high-quality product with very low contamination levels.
"The upside of these changes will lead to the improvement of an already great product as well as simplified bin use rules, which will make it easier for our community to recycle their food and garden waste.
"We are aware that initially some people may find the change of rules confusing, so we are rolling out the EPA's Scrap Together campaign to help explain what can and can't go in your FOGO bin. We will also be seeking additional funding from the EPA to pay for an awareness campaign and educational materials.
"It's important we support the community and our FOGO for Business customers through these changes and we are currently changing council's website content and working with designers to update information signage."
The announcement is already causing consternation among residents and business owners.
Advertisement
Comments on the council's Facebook page express frustration and disappointment in the changes.
"The resulting confusion will ensure this previously excellent system will now likely be discontinued as abject failure is now assured," one wrote.
"What a joke. A lot of businesses have spent a lot of money introducing compostable products to suit this FOGO system," said another.
The Bega District News has sent questions to the EPA and will update readers once a response is received.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.