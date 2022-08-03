Missing Persons Week: 10 missing people from the Far South Coast

This week is National Missing Persons Week.
For the occasion, we have taken a look at 10 people with a connection to the Far South Coast who vanished and still have not been found.
These people are still recorded as missing by the Australian Federal Police, and disappeared from Batemans Bay to Eden and west to Bombala.
They are not listed in any particular order.
If you have any information on a missing person call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Coroner Doug Dick delivered his findings from the inquest into Shane Gregory Spiller's death on August 17, 2010.
"I find that Shane Gregory Spiller is deceased and that he probably died on or about 20th August, 2002," Coroner Dick said.
"As to the place, manner and cause of his death the evidence adduced does not enable me to say."
Known as Stick, Shane Spiller was last seen in Wyndham on September 9, 2002.
That morning, Shane walked to the store from his two-bedroom home around the corner to pick up his mail.
A few days later, concerned neighbours entered his house and found his boots in the middle of the living room, dinner set for two on the table, his wallet, and his medications untouched. His motorcycle was locked in his shed.
NOTE: Shane Spiller is not mentioned on the AFP's website.
Renee Aitken was last seen by her mother on the evening February 16, 1984, in bed at her family home in Narooma.
When Renee's mother checked on her five-year-old daughter at 4am the next morning she was missing.
Police believe Renee was abducted from her room in the early hours of February 17, 1984, by an unknown individual.
She would now be 44.
The 53-year-old mother of three and grandmother of five vanished just before Christmas 2008 from Bombala.
She has not been seen or heard from since, and her bank account has not been accessed.
Ms Pajuczoks green Toyota Tarago van was found abandoned by the side of the Monaro Hwy, 10km south of Bombala.
An inquest into her disappearance in 2014 found there was insufficient evidence to recommend that Rockton man James Jim Hawes, who was the last person known to have had contact with her, be charged with her death.
Magistrate Mark Douglass, who presided over hearings of the NSW Coroner's Court in Bombala, found that Ms Pajuczok was deceased and her death was suspicious. He found she died on or about December 23 or 24, 2008, in the vicinity of Rockton.
When she was 38, she disappeared from her fathers property on Mount Darragh Rd on the night of Sunday, March 30, 2014.
Police searched the caravan where Ms Levitski was staying and found her phone, medication, wallet, bank cards and cigarettes, and over the next year they conducted multiple searches in the Mount Darragh area but did not find any evidence of where she had gone.
An inquest into her disappearance held in July 2018 in Bega found that she was deceased, with Deputy State Coroner Magistrate Teresa O'Sullivan saying the most compelling evidence is perhaps that of an absence of evidence rather than anything else.
In 2016 the then-77-year-old was last seen near Dalmeny. He suffered from Alzheimer's disease and had wandered away from a nearby nursing home he was staying at the time of his disappearance.
Police were told a man matching his description was seen on the Princes Hwy at Dalmeny, shortly after 4pm on July 7, 2016. A red vehicle was stopped nearby, police said.
The weather on the day he disappeared and the following days after was horrendous with cold and rainy conditions.
Wollongong is where Mr Speechley's family believe he may have been trying walk to once he got out of the aged care facility, as they used to live there and he often mentioned it.
The then-62-year-old was last seen leaving his unit in Narooma on the morning of January 24, 2018 saying he was going to the Tilba area and would return by the next day, but has not been seen since.
Mr Verrall is described as being of Caucasian appearance with fair skin, about 180cm tall with a thin build and small tattoos on his lower left arm. He is known to hitchhike around the local area.
The now 58-year-old was last seen at Tuross Head about 5pm on December 13, 2017 when she left her friends house on Nelsons Parade and she said she was going to Tuross Beach.
Her vehicle was located opposite Coila Beach about 7pm that night and her personal belongings and clothing found later about 1km north of the beach.
Mr Abuoi, who would now be 41, was last seen on the morning of July 10, 2012 in the Canberra Civic area. He had been visiting friends and had recently moved to Canberra from Sydney.
He was known to frequent and stay at Bega and Allawah Flats in Canberra and has friends and family in Sydney. Police said he also uses the name Gabrielle and Malak.
Mr Abuoi is of Sudanese descent.
Peter Jeacle, aged 62, was last seen by his daughter at 12.30am on January 17, 2010 at his home in Tomakin Place, Tomakin.
Peter possibly left home between 12.30am and 3.30am on foot and took his wallet, mobile phone and the house phone with him.
There was an alleged sighting of Peter at the Waterfront Hotel, Moruya on January 20, 2010.
Peter has not been seen or made contact with family or friends since he went missing.
Peter Messariti was last seen on November 15, 1998 at his residence at Palarang Rd, near Bombala.
He said he was going to do washing at a friend's residence at South Bukalong, north of Bombala.
Peter's vehicle was found broken down due to a break in the fan belt, but there was no sign of him. He was due to pick up his children on November 20, but failed to show up.
He would now be 67.
You do not have to wait 24 hours to report someone as missing. If you have concerns for someone's safety and welfare and their whereabouts is unknown you can file a missing persons report at your local police station.
