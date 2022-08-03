Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Missing Persons Week: 10 missing people from the Far South Coast

Updated August 3 2022 - 7:06am, first published 12:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The people missing from the Far South Coast are (clockwise from top left) David Abuoi, Renee Aitken, Kellie-Anne Levitski, Peter Messariti, Raymond Speechley, Elizabeth Hallahan, Sylvia Pajuczok, Peter Jeacle, Shane Spiller and Garry Verrall.

This week is National Missing Persons Week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.