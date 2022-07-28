'It saved my life': Bega's Nigel Wiggins wants you to check your poo after his own battle with bowel cancer

It was the final year 75-year-old Bega resident Nigel Wiggins would have received a bowel screening test from the Cancer Council, but it was truly one of the most important tests of his life.
"I had been taking the test for 20 years and I'd never had a positive result until my very last one, because the free tests stop coming at 74 [years of age]," he said.
Advertisement
In early December 2020, Mr Wiggins received the "shocking" news that his test had come back positive. The same afternoon he received his result, he was on the phone to make an appointment with his doctor.
He said there were no prior symptoms that could have alerted him to the cancer, so the news, "really knocked my socks off," he said.
It was straight in for a colonoscopy with his "fantastic" surgeon from Merimbula, Dr Michelle Tan, who said the cancer was in his lower rectum. He was sent to Canberra to receive chemo and radiation therapy as "there's none of that on the coast unfortunately".
For the following six weeks, Mr Wiggins travelled to the Icon Cancer Centre Canberra on Mondays and Fridays to receive his treatment.
"There's nothing you can't handle in life if you keep on top," he said.
The treatment helped downsize the cancer, however Mr Wiggins underwent a 10 hour surgery at South East Regional Hospital on the NSW Far South Coast to remove the remainder of the tumour, as well as lymph nodes.
Since the surgery, Mr Wiggins has had to adjust to living with a stoma - a surgically created opening in the abdomen that allows bowel movements to travel to a colostomy bag.
Although it might seem like a burden to some, Mr Wiggins has taken it into his stride and said "it's not a big ordeal".
"I thought, I can handle this, this is not going to beat me - no way.
"With this I can go down the street, do my shopping, my gardening, ride my bike, I get in the surf, I have a beer, a glass of red wine - I'm back to normal, I'm 100 per cent," he said.
MORE LOCAL NEWS:
Although the first few days were challenging to adjust, he said his community nurse was able to give him the confidence to handle the task at hand.
He said his life is pretty much back to normal now and his lifestyle and diet have remained as they were prior to his diagnosis.
Advertisement
"It doesn't change your lifestyle, it doesn't mean you've got to sit in the chair and wait to die - because I'm certainly not doing that," he said.
Mr Wiggins' message to fellow Australians over the age of 50 - "when the test arrives, do not put it in the drawer and just forget about it. Put it straight in the toilet and just do it!"
He wanted to emphasise there was no embarrassment involved in taking the test - you simply place a flushable toilet liner, do your business, take a small sample and repeat. Afterwards, it's only a matter of filling out the form and sending the samples off in the post in a discreet reply paid envelope.
"It saved my life, it could maybe save someone else - that's what I'm trying to emphasise," he said.
Statistics show only 43.5% of Australians have been taking the bowel cancer screening test as part of the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program, and for men it was even lower at just 41.3%.
Advertisement
Minister for Health and Aged Care, Mark Butler wanted to encourage Australians aged 50 and over to make time to look after their health by doing their free bowel test when it arrived in the mail.
"If we can get 60% of eligible Australians screening and keep it that way, we can save 84,000 lives by 2040," he said.
Our journalists work hard to bring you all the latest news and information. Get our daily headlines and breaking news alerts in your email. Sign up below
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.