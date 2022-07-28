Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Bega District Letters to the Editor, July 29

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated July 28 2022 - 6:33am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bittangabee Bay on the Light to Light Walk.

Not worth the damage

The Light to Light Walk is all about money.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.