Bega man convicted for resisting arrest, will face court over home invasion

A Bega man will face district court in September after pleading guilty to a home invasion and assault.
Joel Peter Janiuk, 29, also faced Bega Local Court on Tuesday, July 26, on separate charges of resisting arrest and for breaching a conditional release order.
Mr Janiuk's solicitor, Adam Sumbak, said at the time of the resisting arrest incident in Merimbula in June, his client was suffering from mental illness that included "delusions" and "paranoia".
Mr Sumbak said his client thought the police "were there to take him away" and he was alarmed by the "two big police officers in front of him" in comparison to his more "slight build".
Mr Janiuk pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and was convicted and fined $1000.
A conditional release order imposed in December 2021 was breached in the process, so the order was revoked and Mr Janiuk was fined an additional $600.
Meanwhile, the defence confirmed Mr Janiuk's guilty plea on two separate charges - an aggravated break and enter, and common assault - both in relation to a Bega home invasion that occurred in September 2021.
Magistrate Doug Dick elevated these more serious charges to district court, which will hear the sentencing matter when it next sits in Bega from September 21.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
