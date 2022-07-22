Bega teenager Harry Peterson is preparing to embark on the adventure of a lifetime, having recently been recruited by a golf coach at the Heartland Community College in Northern Illinois.
Harry, 19, said he'd always dreamed of the opportunity to join a golf team at one of the colleges in America and when the coach got in touch with him, he went for it.
"If you want to be a professional sportsman, going to America is usually the way to go because you can really make a career out of it and there are some great opportunities over there to do that," he said.
Harry said while he would be sad to leave his family and friends when heading to Illinois on August 1, he was also "very excited".
"I've been in Bega pretty much all my life so I'm looking forward to the change of scenery and it will all be a new adventure for me," he said.
Golf has always been a big part of Harry's life, as he followed in the footsteps of his father who was a professional golfer.
Harry first started competing when he was nine years old and has spent the last 10 years putting in the hard yards to get him to where he is now.
Harry said the "golden opportunity" of being offered a scholarship and position on the team at the college, was not earnt by luck, but by years of hard work.
"My favourite saying is the answer is in the dirt, and it's true, you've got to dig it out work hard and practice," he said.
During his time at the the college, Harry will also be completing a two year degree in business finance.
Harry said when he wasn't studying he'd be busy training and travelling around with the team to compete at different tournaments.
"We will be playing in the Midwest and we'll fly to Montana and basically travel around to play against all different colleges," he said.
Harry said he was also really looking forward to travelling in America.
"I'm just excited to travel around and play with my team and getting to see the different cultures over there," he said.
When asked what he would recommend to other young and aspiring golfers or sportspersons, he said the key was to stick to their dreams and keep up the hard work.
"If you want to become really good at something, you've got to work hard and always stick to it," he said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
