Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Will appealing to investment property owners help ease housing crisis? This Bega Valley councillor hopes so

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated July 22 2022 - 2:12am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Bega Valley Shire councillor is hoping to appeal to the good nature of investment home owners to help alleviate the region's housing crisis.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.