Will appealing to investment property owners help ease housing crisis? This Bega Valley councillor hopes so

A Bega Valley Shire councillor is hoping to appeal to the good nature of investment home owners to help alleviate the region's housing crisis.
The ongoing housing availability and affordability crisis continues to bite in the Bega Valley.
However, while the issue is clear, solutions are not.
Labor councillor Helen O'Neil has called on Bega Valley Shire to write to ratepayers who own second homes to ask them to consider opening them up to more long-term rentals.
Her call follows a similar notion carried out recently by Eurobodalla Mayor Matthew Hatcher
In the last week of June, Cr Hatcher sent a letter to more than 8000 non-resident ratepayers asking them to consider placing their property on the rental market.
Three weeks after the call-to-arms, Cr Hatcher said Eurobodalla Council had received more than 50 emails and more than 70 phone calls in what he called "an overwhelmingly successful" response to the letter.
"Agents are suggesting they've got more supply now than they've had in the last two years," Cr Hatcher said.
"Everyone is pleased to see we are at least trying to do something.
"Sometimes all it takes is a simple letter to bring people together to help each other out."
Cr O'Neil was hoping for similar sentiment from investment home owners in the Bega Valley.
"This is the sort of response that we can expect here in the Bega Valley because I know people are generous and will want to help," she said.
"The shortage of rental accommodation is one of the core drivers of Bega Valle's housing crisis.
"We have a solid affordable housing strategy to work with, but many of the actions will have little impact in the immediate short term," she said.
Cr O'Neil was realistic that not all short-term rental owners and operators would want to move to longer term arrangements.
"But at this stage every new housing unit counts," she said.
"We have people staying with friends and living in caravans all looking for longer term residences so they can continue to live and work in the Bega Valley.
"Even a few more homes on the rental market will make a positive difference to families here."
In May, the council adopted its affordable housing strategy, while dismissing a proposed limit on short-term rentals in residential R2 zones.
However, the strategy included a planned socio-economic impact assessment of short-term rentals, with the purpose of reviewing whether it was appropriate to limit or restrict them.
At this week's council meeting, acting director of community, environment and planning Emily Harrison responded to a question from Cr O'Neil on the progress of such a survey.
Ms Harrison said it was a "medium-term strategy" to be undertaken over the next two to four years.
Cr O'Neil said while the housing strategy was "excellent", something needed to be done in the short term.
"We all know what Australians are like, when disaster strikes everyone jumps in to help and to donate," she said.
"This would be about reminding owners, many of whom do not live here, what the situation is.
"Communication about what's happening is an important part of this - making people aware of the need for more housing."
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
