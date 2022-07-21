Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bega to Tathra bike path completion too expensive for council's budget

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated July 21 2022 - 7:36am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Kalaru to Bega bike path has been well and truly put on the back burner after council agreed the financial impost could not be countenanced while council was in its current financial state.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.