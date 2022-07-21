The Kalaru to Bega bike path has been well and truly put on the back burner after council agreed the financial impost could not be countenanced while council was in its current financial state.
The project would have provided a shared pathway right through from Tathra to Bega, but it looks as though it is likely to remain as a Tathra to Kalaru path for some considerable time.
Council staff had costed the Kalaru to Tathra section at a massive $18.8m for the 11.7km section.
There's no provision to do any more on this and there's no money in the budget.- Council's acting director, assets and operations, Ian Macfarlane
However, there is no funding available, nor is there provision for whole of life cost allocations to account for any new assets in the currently adopted long term financial plan.
Speakers for the Kalaru to Bega path, including Bega Tathra Safe Ride secretary Doug Reckord, called the design "gold plated" and said cheaper options were available, suggesting that the use of concrete for the path wasn't necessary.
But council's acting director, assets and operations, Ian Macfarlane explained that they had not done detailed studies on all surfaces because concrete was the preferred surface.
He said concrete was easy to put down and easy to access in the shire as opposed to bitumen or asphalt.
"There is no black top (asphalt) manufacturer in shire and it's not easy to put down. Concrete is easy to put down and we know it's approved, tried and tested. We could test different options but the concept we put forward is the one we would choose to use," Mr Macfarlane said.
It was further explained that concrete is not only readily available and proven, it has longevity while asphalt deteriorates over time. Council was told it was in council's interest to put down the longest life surface and while asphalt was cheaper in the short-term, it wasn't long-term because on the increased maintenance required.
But in the end much of this argument was irrelevant because as Cr David Porter said, council didn't have the money to build, maintain or depreciate the path.
"There's no provision to do any more on this and there's no money in the budget," Mr Macfarlane added.
Council agreed to consider a funding option in the context of a shirewide active transport plan which would provide a chance to look at the bike path as part of an overall strategy.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
