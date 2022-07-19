Is a bike path to Bega worth the cost? Council to discuss feasibility report

The future of a bicycle path from Tathra to Bega is again in front of council this week, with a suggestion the cost to complete the connection "may not be economically desirable".
The shared path/cycleway already links Tathra to Kalaru with the final touches on phase one almost complete. A feasibility study on the Kalaru to Bega stretch is now before councillors.
The report suggests the cost to continue the path a further 11.7km through to Bega would be in the order of $18.8million.
Council staff said a cost benefit analysis of the project indicated its value as only half the proposed expenditure, and also noted there was currently no provision for "whole of life cost allocations".
However, proponents of the path say they have come up with ways to reduce the construction cost significantly.
Bega Tathra Safe Ride members said they had found "excessive costs" in the feasibility study, which they believe "negatively affected the final cost benefit analysis".
Chief among the group's concerns was the bridge at Meakers Gully on the Bega Tathra Road.
The feasibility study proposes a dual-span pedestrian bridge spanning the culvert, with works to include expanding the road corridor to allow for new approaches.
Based on the costings, Bega Tathra Safe Ride secretary Doug Reckord said just this section would cost approximately $1.5million.
"It's odd that the council, who has been regularly highlighting maintenance costs as a major concern, would opt for a much more expensive bridge when an extension of the existing culvert would be much cheaper -around $200,000 - and in the long term would present lower maintenance costs," Mr Reckord said.
Mr Reckord said up to $5.4million could be cut from the proposed cost of the path by replacing the Meakers Gully Bridge with a culvert extension, cancelling 1km of "unnecessary" path widening in Bega, and using a combination of private contractors and council's works department.
"We are not after an inflexible, gold plated design that is too expensive. We want a connection from Bega to Tathra that allows for safe, low cost, low emission, active transport that gives great outcomes for tourism, health and wellbeing," Mr Reckord said.
"We've asked that councillors set aside the staff recommendations on the cost benefit analysis which are meaningless when you can easily make massive savings.
"We want the council to vote to make the completion of the Bega to Tathra Shared Path a priority, to boost the economy and create a brilliant new tourist attraction."
Council meets on Wednesday, July 20, from 2pm. Public presentations on matters to be discussed will take place from 12pm. Council meetings are held in the Bega Civic Centre and are live streamed for those unable to attend in person.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
