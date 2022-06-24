Road rage widow calls for safer cycling focus on fourth anniversary of husband's death

The widow of a Merimbula cyclist killed in an altercation with a driver four years ago has written a powerful letter to local politicians calling for ongoing promotion of road safety and support for safe cycling infrastructure.
June 23 was the fourth anniversary of the road rage incident that led to the death of cyclist David Brand, who died from injuries he sustained on July 3, 2018
Louise Brand has this week written to Eden-Monaro MP Kristy McBain, Member for Bega Michael Holland, Bega Valley Shire Council CEO Anthony McMahon and Minister for Active Transport Rob Stokes, with her call for the ongoing promotion of road safety, the pursuit of tolerance between drivers and cyclists in our shire, and ongoing support for safe cycling infrastructure.
In her letter, Ms Brand said she endorsed council's vision for the promotion of road safety, "supporting off-road cycling, and family events which teach respect and tolerance on our roads between drivers and cyclists".
As well as commending the council for its support of community events like the reintroduction of the Bega to Tathra Community Ride this year following a COVID-induced hiatus, she called for the completion of the Bega to Tathra cycleway.
"Given the very successful implementation of stage one of this project through the diligence and collaborative effort between community groups such as the Bega Tathra Safe Ride team and council, a template for future success is assured," Mr Brand said
"Also, given the extensive plans in the region already to expand mountain bike paths in Mogo, Narooma and Eden, the extension of the cycleway from Kalaru to Bega would enhance our shire as an inclusive, family friendly destination for all forms of cycling.
"I commend council for its past support of stage one, and look forward to their ongoing support for stage two.
"The vision of a safe community, where all users of our road are safe to move freely is one to aspire to, to value and to be proud of.
"Implementing that vision by supporting the Bega to Tathra Community Ride and the completion of stage two of the Bega to Tathra Bike Path would send a positive message to the community that visions can be achieved and harmful cultures can be shifted."
Doug Reckord, secretary of Bega Tathra Safe Ride, said the group was "humbled" by Ms Brand's support.
"Louise has made an outstanding case for the value of safe cycling infrastructure and how respecting all road users must be everyone's priority when behind the wheel - drive so that others survive!
We cannot articulate the road safety education case more eloquently than Louise and we are humbled by her support "
