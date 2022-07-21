Rock legends Wolfmother added to epic artist line-up for Wanderer Festival

The inaugural Wanderer Festival has just released another exciting line-up addition for the three day event coming up in September, which includes Australian rock legends Wolfmother.
The freshly launched three-day event on the NSW Sapphire Coast will features a music line-up that organisers said will "transcend genre and demographic".
Along with Wolfmother, the latest artist announcement included hot talents Alice Ivy, The Vanns, Hayley Mary, Harvey Sutherland, The Dreggs, Maddy Jane, Old Mervs, Muroki, Cousin Tony's Brand New Firebird and Tall Shaun and The Resolution Blues.
This third round of artists will join music headliners like Ziggy Alberts, DMA's and The Teskey Brothers along with the local talent line-up that was announced earlier this month.
Wanderer's artistic director, Ian Pidd, said he was "so excited" to be sharing the "fantastic range of artists" with everyone.
"At Wanderer we feel so confident that our audiences will leave the festival having seen and participated in performances and creative works that they didn't even know existed and now can't get enough of," he said.
Mr Pidd said although people may initially come because they were drawn by the music line-up, they would come to discover an arts program that "I reckon you'll love just as much".
Some of the new art program highlights for this announcement included Die Roten Punkte, Berlin's prince and princess of art rock and Europop, who will be gracing the festival's stage with their "hilarious wild cabaret".
Comedians Alex Ward and Lizzy Hoo will also be keeping festival-goers thoroughly entertained with their stand-up shows which received raved reviews at the 2022 Melbourne International Comedy Festival.
Another exciting arts highlight is Spanish artist Emiliano Matesanz's presentation of Lila's World, a series of playful installations made from pre-loved recycled materials.
Other new arts programs announced in the latest line-up included: the hilarious Guess Who Tarot, 20's Swing and gospel darlings Wiki People, music installation Shapes & Sounds and This Is Me Bunting.
Following the recent confirmation to move the Wanderer festival to the Pambula Sporting Complex, festival organisers have kept themselves busy as they move forward with the festival plans, adjusting them to fit the new space.
Wanderer Festival founder Simon Daly said the festival will transform the community's sports fields into a "vibrant music and arts venue" with the festival's extensive program shared across the Main Stage, Wanderer and The Lost Lands.
The site will also host on-site camping and a showcase of the "region's most delicious and thirst quenching produce".
"We're thrilled that the Bega Valley Shire Council has given us access to the Pambula Beach community fields," Mr Daly said.
"The reserve has a beautiful national parks backdrop and amphitheatre and it's an easy walk or bike ride to the beach for your morning swim."
Mr Daly said the new festival site was also strategically placed for people to access the nearby towns and support the local businesses.
"We're a stone's throw to the beautiful village of Pambula and only 10 mins from Merimbula, people will love how close we are to everything."
Mr Daly said the festival will be "an incredible opportunity for locals to experience an event of this calibre and magnitude in their backyard".
As for music lovers visiting from further afield, it will be a chance to embark on a festival holiday immersed in "some of the country's most stunning coastal landscapes and be hosted by some of the friendliest folks you'll ever meet."
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
