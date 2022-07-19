Lumen's biennial musical production is back and ready to wow the community with a musical performance of Disney's Moana.
Lumen Christi's drama teacher and director of the show, Emma Hibbert said it was going to be a "massive" show.
"Our production has close to 70 students and about 15 students in the live orchestra, so it'll be a full musical version of the movie with live music, singing and dancing," she said.
Ms Hibbert said it had been three years since the college's last musical production and she was happy to see all the students coming together to create great memories and new friendships.
"We've had so many restrictions because of COVID and it's been so lovely to be back and seeing people singing and performing together again," she said.
Ms Hibbert said the morals and themes behind Moana's story would "appeal to a wide range of people, from children right through to grandparents".
"Moana is a beautiful story about resilience, bravery and looking after the people that you care about and it's all told with a good dose of girl power," she said.
Ms Hibbert said the main roles were played by Lumen's Year 11 drama and music students. Meanwhile the roles of Hei Hei the rooster and and Pua the pig were played by "two of our really talented Year 9 students".
Ms Hibbert said they had all been working on the production since the beginning of the year, with different classes from across the school getting involved.
"We've had the art classes painting the décor for the set and we've had the woodwork classes who have built the sets," she said.
"If you counted every student who was involved, it would probably be around 300 students, so it was very much a whole school approach."
Ms Hibbert said the hospitality department had also prepared island themed food for the night performances.
"The hospitality students will be serving the island themed food during the interval and there will be things like Aloha beef sliders and tropical mocktails," she said.
Members of the public can attend the night time performances on Thursday July 21 to Saturday July 23. The play will be hosted in the school hall from 6.30pm each night. Tickets can be bought online at www.trybooking.com.
Ms Hibbert said a "huge amount of students" had put in a lot of work into the production and were excited to perform for their local community.
"I'd really encourage people to come along and see the beautiful work that our students have been doing and enjoy a great night out," she said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
