Theatre Onset's Goldilocks and the Three Bros play, was a roaring success with talents of all ages coming together to present a fairy-tale hilarity that surprised audiences with belly laughs from start to finish.
The original musical pantomime written by Bega writers Jamie Forbes and Luca Yi, was performed at the Uniting Church in Bega during the July school holidays.
Tathra local, Caron Etherington who attended the opening night performance on July 8, said the play had been so "genuine and original" and she had enjoyed watching actors of all ages come together.
"The children and adults used the space really well to tell the stories within the Goldilocks play and it was a very fun play," she said.
Her friend, Karen Tarpey from Pambula said the play had been "absolutely brilliant" and she had especially enjoyed seeing the pantomime combine many different versions of the fairy-tale into one.
"I love that combination of old and new, the contemporary with the old. I didn't stop laughing for an hour, I loved it." she said.
Ms Tarpey said it was important to support local theatre and added that it was "top notch" performances like these that made it worth the while.
"It was such an original play, you never knew what to expect and every time a new character appeared it was a bit of a surprise, the whole play was brilliant really," she said.
Goldilocks and the Three Bros was Theatre Onset's first large cast show since Bat Soup in 2020 and its first all-original production since 2013's Romeo and Juliet and The Enormous Knockers.
Mahamati from Theatre Onset said she and the director, David Stocker, always loved encouraging actors of all ages to get involved in their plays.
In this particular play Theatre Onset had a wide range of talent, with their youngest actor being 10 years old and their oldest being in his eighties.
"That's community theatre for you and we like to include everyone who wants to join, in the past we've even written new parts for people," Mahamati said.
Mahamati said the crowds during their shows had been very responsive, with the matinee performances being the most popular.
One of the highlights for the production however had been their rehearsal performance for the Bega- based, Connections Plus Australia disability group.
"It was such a lovely thing for us to be able to do and the main thing for me was to see how happy they were during the performance, it was fabulous," she said.
Goldilocks and the Three Bros' script transformed the original Goldilocks story and mixed it up by introducing a range of other fairy-tale characters, that constantly came on stage to interrupt the original narrative.
The play also had its very own band which featured pianist Nick Keeling, guitarist Erik Rijnberg, Bass player Myoung Jae Yi, drummer Steve Fitzgerald and Grover Keeling on the trumpet.
"The band was called the Goldie licks and they were a group of really talented and professional musicians from the area who came together to support the show," Mahamati said.
Mahamati said anyone interested in taking part in a future play with Theatre Onset could get in touch via their contact page online at: theatreonset.com.au.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
