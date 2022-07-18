South Coast man refused bail following Bega Valley house fire

A man has been charged following a house fire on the state's Far South Coast at the weekend.
About 1.20am Sunday, July 17, emergency services attended a home on Ferntree Lane, Wallagoot, following reports of a fire.
The occupant, a woman aged 54, had reportedly been awoken by a man outside her home, before he allegedly threw her to the ground as the house caught alight.
The man allegedly fled the scene.
Fire and Rescue NSW attended and extinguished the blaze.
The woman was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor burns to her face and hands.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District attended and arrested a 69-year-old man nearby.
He was taken to Bega Police Station before he was conveyed to South East Regional Hospital under police guard, with burns to his forehead. He has since been transferred to Canberra Hospital for further treatment.
The Wallagoot man has been charged with destroy or damage property, destroy/damage property with intent to endanger life - serious indictable offence, and common assault.
He appeared in Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, July 18, where he was formally refused bail to appear in Bega Local Court on September 13.
