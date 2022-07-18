Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Kelly Country Pick is moving from Beechworth to Cobargo this August

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated July 18 2022 - 5:45am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bands from Canberra and the Blue Mountains will be performing at Cobargo Country Pick Photo: Peter Hisco

The long-running Kelly Country Pick is now calling Cobargo home.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.