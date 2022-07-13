Bega High wins $5k in national Cricut schools competition

Creativity and excitement is in the air at Bega High after the school won the national #cricutyourschoolau competition against hundreds of other schools.
After nominating her school for the competition, Bega High teacher Rebecca Lupton said she was "rapt" about winning the $5000 Cricut prize pack and workshop.
"We were so excited because these machines are quite expensive, we would never have been able to buy them all so just to have them gifted was amazing," Ms Lupton said.
"Opening up all the boxes, there was about nine or ten of them, and discovering everything that came in them was so exciting for us."
The Cricut competition was launched in partnership with Harvey Norman and aimed to support and celebrate schools, to increase cooperation, kindness, and positive community collaboration.
Cricut Regional director Nicola Dow-Smith said Bega had won against hundreds of entries for showing the most dedication to spreading kindness around the school.
"It was a hard choice to make between hundreds of good submissions but we thought Bega's seemed really heartfelt," Ms Dow-Smith said.
"I mean take a look at the staff that came in today, they're here during their holidays spreading heartfelt artwork and drawings across the school for the students."
On Tuesday, July 12, teachers from Bega High School met with Cricut Ambassador, Wendy Minto, for a three hour workshop where they learnt how to use the equipment the school had won.
Ms Minto taught the staff the multiple ways the equipment could be used, something which she said seemed to "blow their minds."
"I thought it was a fabulous time and it's great showing the teachers at Bega how to use it all and knowing that the prize went to a school that earned and deserved it," she said.
Ms Minto said there were many things the school would be able to make which would further assist the school in creating a fun and creative way to teach.
"School needs to be fun and kids learn best when they're happy and being creative," she said.
During the workshop, the teachers created visual displays with the new Cricut smart cutting machine which they then stuck up across the school to surprise and delight the kids when they returned for the next school term.
The teachers' aims were to create motivational designs that would encourage kindness and inclusivity at the school.
Looking ahead, Ms Lupton said the school would be able to use the equipment they had won right across the board.
Ms Lupton said once school picked back up again they would be distributing the machines throughout different classes which would benefit from the Cricut equipment.
"The possibilities are suddenly massive and we can use Cricut for so many things around the school, from printing school logos to creating stencils and more," she said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
