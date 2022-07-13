Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Bega High wins $5k in national Cricut schools competition

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated July 13 2022 - 7:05am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bega High School teacher Rebecca Lupton said she was "wrapped" that they'd won the national Cricut schools competition. Photo: Amandine Ahrens

Creativity and excitement is in the air at Bega High after the school won the national #cricutyourschoolau competition against hundreds of other schools.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.