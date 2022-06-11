PHOTOS: WinterSun Festival underway with Streetfest on Market kicking off under a glorious clear blue sky

The live music and delicious street eats event kicked off at 2pm for WinterSun's Streetfest on Saturday, June 11 under a marvellous clear blue sky - giving due credit to the festival's namesake.
It had reached a warm 16°C in Merimbula by 1:30pm for the first day of the long-weekend, but a gusty breeze had picked up around the same time with 50km/h gusts of wind.
Advertisement
Food was taken care of with delicious local oysters from Wheelers, Japanese inspired dishes by local pop up kings, J-Bird and hot fresh pizza from Sapphire Coast Eats.
Scaramouche, Sugarants, The Chordroys and other great local musical talent played the afternoon away, while festival goers ate tasty food and drank beverages thanks to Longstocking Brewery, North of Eden Gin, Grand Matriarch Vodka and Breakfast Creek Wines.
Hillcrest Motel Merimbula has also been playing host to an exhibition of vintage surfboards, photos, stories and memorabilia - celebrating the iconic Wintersun Designs of Pambula.
The exhibition would be open Saturday-Monday over the long weekend from 12-4pm each day.
Find out what else is on at the WinterSun Festival here.
CHECK OUT WHAT'S ON IN THE BEGA VALLEY THIS LONG WEEKEND:
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.