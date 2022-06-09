What's On in the Bega Valley

Merimbula Jazz
June 10-13
Advertisement
The 40th Merimbula Jazz Festival returns this long weekend, with a packed schedule of bands and performances across multiple venues throughout Merimbula. The weekend also includes the traditional jazz festival street parade from 10.30am Saturday, June 11. Full program at merimbulajazz.org.au.
Lisa Richards
June 10-11
Described as having a voice both ferocious and sweet and a percussive guitar style, Lisa Richards' songs borrow from the traditions of folk, blues and jazz. See her at Murrah Hall June 10, 6.30-9.30pm - tickets $25-30 at southcoasttickets.com.au or at Nethercote Hall June 11, 6-9pm - tickets $25-$30 at eventbrite.com.au or on the doors.
June 11
Heading to the Merimbula Lakeside Lantern Walk? Drop into Tura Marrang Library Between 10am-12.15pm Saturday, June 11 and create a beautiful lantern to light up the night sky. Register to let library know you are coming at www.begavalleyshirelibrary.eventbrite.com.au or phone on 6499 2340. More information on the lantern walk at merimbulajazz.org.au.
Immersive art and dance party
June 11
Cowsnest Community Farm, Candelo Arts Society and Bega Sound Collective are organising a sound and light exhibition at Candelo Town Hall and park from 6pm. Head along to the free community event and appreciate local creativity. After the exhibition there will be an epic dance party from 8pm until late, with the Bega Sound Collective DJs and other special guests. Concession tickets $5 and adult tickets $10 at www.trybooking.com/events/landing/906111.
Bega Valley Rally
June 11-12
The iconic Bega Valley Rally is back for 2022. This year's event comprises 15 stages over 2 days, totalling 229km of competitive racing, including the famous Bega Shire roads stages, and forest road stages around Eden. It is a round of NSW Rally Championship, East Coast Classic, NSW Clubman Series and NSW Hyundai Series.
Tathra MTB Fest
June 11-12
Previously known as the Tathra MTB Enduro, this long weekend sees the return of Tathra's mountain bikes festival. Juniors and less experienced riders will tackle the shorter Lap it Up course, before Sunday sees the Five-Hour Challenge where cyclists either solo or in teams take on a 10km loop relay-style. Event hub at the Tathra Beach Country Club, with food vans, Lions Club BBQ and club bar.
Best of Akmal
Advertisement
June 18
Akmal will be performing his comedy show at the Bega Valley Civic Centre from 8-9.30pm. Akmal Saleh is an Egyptian Australian comedian and actor who has been doing comedy in Australia since the 1990s. His best-of show will bring all the comedic gold selected from his lengthy 25 year career. Tickets $49.90, book at trybooking.com/events/landing/888875.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.