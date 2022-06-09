What's On in the Bega Valley

Cowsnest Community Farm, Candelo Arts Society and Bega Sound Collective are organising a sound and light exhibition at Candelo Town Hall and park from 6pm. Head along to the free community event and appreciate local creativity. After the exhibition there will be an epic dance party from 8pm until late, with the Bega Sound Collective DJs and other special guests. Concession tickets $5 and adult tickets $10 at www.trybooking.com/events/landing/906111.

