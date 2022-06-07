Bega District News
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Cast a line in Merimbula Open this long weekend

Updated June 7 2022 - 7:04am, first published 12:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CATCH OF THE DAY: Heather Sutterby of Tura Beach shows her lovely yellowfin tuna taken off Merimbula.

The club's Merimbula Open is scheduled for the coming Queen's Birthday long weekend with a prize pool exceeding $13,000 cash plus goods for seniors and juniors.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.