Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bega Valley palliative care nurse practitioner reflects on service's growth in last 10 years

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated June 5 2022 - 6:51am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bega Valley palliative care nurse practitioner Bronwyn Raaz reflects on the service's growth in her last decade at the unit. Photo: Amandine Ahrens

Palliative care has come a long way in the 10 years nurse practitioner Bronwyn Raaz has been working in the Bega Valley.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.