Kristy McBain rises to Labor ministry, remains committed to her community

She may have just been elevated to the federal frontbench, but Eden-Monaro MP Kristy McBain says she won't be dropping any commitment to her home town and community.
It's been a meteoric rise for the Tura Beach local who just two years ago was mayor of the Bega Valley and now will enter the new term of parliament as Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories.
Ms McBain first entered federal politics during the May 2020 Eden-Monaro byelection following the retirement of Labor MP Mike Kelly.
She then increased her margin at last month's federal election, taking the former ultra-marginal seat to a relatively safe Labor one.
However, it's that eight-year period as a councillor and mayor - during which the council faced the significant challenges of the Black Summer bushfires - that has given Ms McBain the "intimate knowledge" needed to make the most of her new role in Anthony Albanese's Labor majority government.
"For me, the 2019-20 bushfires, I was doing my job as mayor of the Bega Valley and didn't see it as anything other than doing my job," Ms McBain told Australian Community Media.
"I was obviously pretty chuffed to be asked to run in the Eden-Monaro byelection and it was at that point that I thought there are things that I have seen and heard over this last little period that really made me think that there is much more that could and should be done."
Ms McBain said for her, "all politics is local", even if a seat in the Labor caucus meant a national focus.
"If you're not understanding your constituents, first and foremost, then you are kind of missing the point of your job here," she said.
"Your job is to represent the community and the people. And my job here is to represent the people of Eden-Monaro first.
"The ministerial role is fantastic. And for me, my portfolio's really connected to my community - regional development, local government, which I have intimate knowledge of. There's six LGAs across my electorate now.
"And territories, we surround one and I'm really looking forward to getting to understand their priorities better.
"But, you know, at the end of the day, if you don't understand the people you represent, then you're forgetting the first job you have."
Ms McBain said her heart remained on the Far South Coast.
"Most importantly, my home remains in the Bega Valley. That's where my kids go to school. That's where my husband runs a small business. That's where I've grown up.
"I'm really excited for a whole range of people to to see that I remain committed to our communities."
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
