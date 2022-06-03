Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Kristy McBain rises to Labor ministry, remains committed to her community

Ben Smyth
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Ben Smyth, and Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated June 3 2022 - 4:08am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor candidate Kristy McBain has claimed victory in a tight battle for the NSW seat of Eden-Monaro.

She may have just been elevated to the federal frontbench, but Eden-Monaro MP Kristy McBain says she won't be dropping any commitment to her home town and community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.