Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

New children's book about a flighty greyhound sheds light on the perils and joys of being an adoptive (pet) parent

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated June 3 2022 - 4:49am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kylie Miller with her adopted greyhound Teddy and her newest book Albert, the greyhound who loves to love. Photo: supplied

The COVID pandemic bought us many strange things. From toilet paper shortages, to copious amounts of sourdough, bears in windows, and a skyrocketing demand for pets.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.