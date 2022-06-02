Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Proclamation for the Queen celebrates (loudly) her Platinum Jubilee in Eden

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated June 2 2022 - 6:50am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was no mistaking "the dulcet tones" of Bega Valley Town Crier Alan Moyse as he delivered a Proclamation for the Queen on Thursday, June 2.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.