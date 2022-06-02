Proclamation for the Queen celebrates (loudly) her Platinum Jubilee in Eden

There was no mistaking "the dulcet tones" of Bega Valley Town Crier Alan Moyse as he delivered a Proclamation for the Queen on Thursday, June 2.
From the steps of Hotel Australasia in Eden, Mr Moyse joined town criers right across the Commonwealth in delivering the special address in recognition of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee being celebrated this week.
Advertisement
He was backed up by bagpiper John Griggs, and an appreciative group of onlookers who all joined in a rousing chorus of God Save the Queen and the Australian National Anthem following the proclamation.
It may not have been High Tea, but Hotel Australasia staff were on hand preparing a free sausage sizzle for the community, with the event also supported by the Bega Valley Shire Council and Imagine Eden.
Oyez Oyez Oyez Today in our nation - and throughout the Commonwealth - we are celebrating our glorious Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Elizabeth - the second of that name - our most beloved Sovereign and Head of the Commonwealth for seventy years.
How apt that this should be the Platinum anniversary of her accession - Platinum - that most noble of metals, more precious even than gold.
And so it is in honour of this unique occasion that beacons will be lit this evening throughout the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and the UK Overseas Territories - and in all the Capital Cities of the Commonwealth.
Let it be known, in proclaiming this tribute to Her Majesty the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee, that we are one nation and one Commonwealth.
God Save The Queen
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.