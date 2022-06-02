Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee sparkles: Historian shines new light on old Bega photograph

The day of the activities, June 22, 1897, was bright and sunny and "glorious weather prevailed throughout the day". The focus of the morning's activities was the grand procession. The parade was led by the Mounted Police, followed by the clergy, then magistrates. Members of the district's many benevolent societies marched behind their colourful banners. Around 1100 school children also lined up and marched to the sounds of Pambula, Candelo and Bega brass bands.