Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee sparkles: Historian shines new light on old Bega photograph

From June 2-5, in Britain and in former British colonies, there will be celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, marking 70 years since she ascended the throne.
She is the longest serving monarch of Great Britain.
One-hundred-and-twenty-three years ago, great celebrations occurred across the British Empire to celebrate the then longest-serving monarch, Queen Victoria, who had been on the throne for 60 years.
In June 1897 in Bega, Queen Victoria's loyal and enthusiastic subjects celebrated her Diamond Jubilee with a full day of activities. All the accommodation in town was booked out with people 'flocking' from the surrounding towns as far away as Pambula and Bermagui. Planning and preparation for the day began in April and the many community groups in Bega contributed to the success of the day.
Today we can remember this event because this photograph (above) and old newspapers were preserved.
The photograph was donated to the Bega Valley Shire Library by Bill Flood with the description that it was an arch to celebrate the end of World War I.
However, the research I have done, including close examination of the photograph, matches perfectly to the description of the arch built for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee in 1897. The library also has microfilm copies of the town's old newspapers. This event was reported in great detail in the Bega Standard of June 25, 1897.
The ceremonial arch, as tall as the two-storey buildings on either side, was erected across Carp Street, just to the east of the intersection of Carp and Gipps Streets. In the 1890s these sites were occupied by the stately bank buildings of the NSW Bank and the A.J.S. Bank.
The grand triumphal arch was decorated with "cabbage trees, palm, ferns and burrawangs, the green background being relieved by brightly coloured flags and pendants".
The most impressive, even amazing, feature of the arch were the six "transparencies", fabric paintings, which were lit from behind with gas powered lights, the gas pipes installed in the structure. At the top is a painting of Queen Victoria, below and on either side are the Coat of Arms of Australia and the Royal Arms.
The day of the activities, June 22, 1897, was bright and sunny and "glorious weather prevailed throughout the day". The focus of the morning's activities was the grand procession. The parade was led by the Mounted Police, followed by the clergy, then magistrates. Members of the district's many benevolent societies marched behind their colourful banners. Around 1100 school children also lined up and marched to the sounds of Pambula, Candelo and Bega brass bands.
The procession took a winding path, starting on Carp Street between Auckland and Peden St, marching along Carp St, Church St, Bega St, Auckland St to Upper St, down Gipps St, back on to Carp St to go through the arch, then on to Parker St and the showground. It took an hour from departure until the whole procession was assembled in the showground.
With so many people participating in the march, it is a wonder there was anyone left to be a spectator. But here are some of them, photographed at the corner of Gipps and Carp Street watching the procession pass through the arch.
After speeches praising Queen Victoria and the Empire, those present participated in the many entertainments on offer. The school children were each given a paper bag of "cakes, fruit, lollies etc" for their lunch and were then able to participate in games and sports competitions with "valuable prizes and trophies" for the winners.
"Ladies committees" provided lunches and afternoon teas.
The Bega Mounted Rifle Troop put on a display of "military sports" including competitions of "sword versus sword" and "wrestling on horseback". Next in the program was a five-and-a-half-mile bicycle race.
The crowd greatly enjoyed a "fancy dress" football match. The players came on to the field in all manner of fancy dress including women's dresses. Much amusement ensued in a light-hearted competition with the newspaper reporter implying that players ended the match with very little left of their costumes.
Not content or tired out by all that activity, the citizens regrouped for a torchlight procession through the town followed by music and dancing in one of the town's halls.
