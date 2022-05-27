Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bega Valley youth speak out about issues affecting their daily lives

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
May 27 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Short who graduated from school in 2021 and Freya Occleshaw of Eden Marine High School were both passionate about what youth in the Bega Valley needed to feel better supported to create better pathways for young people. Photo: Ellouise Bailey

Lack of transport, mental health, climate change, political literacy, and isolation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.