Bega Valley Youth Forum to share ideas for better future

Updated May 26 2022 - 3:50am, first published 3:37am
YOUTH SPEAK: Friday's forum will seek input and ideas from our region's youth before working to make them a reality through the "Future Shapers" program in July.

Around 160 young people from across the shire are gathering in Bega on Friday, May 27, for the Bega Valley Youth Forum.

