Bega Valley Youth Forum to share ideas for better future

Around 160 young people from across the shire are gathering in Bega on Friday, May 27, for the Bega Valley Youth Forum.
Part conference, part festival, the forum is being touted as giving voice to our youth's needs and ideas for change.
The Youth Forum is part of a youth-led "Youth Speak" package of initiatives supported by Bega Valley Shire Council.
The council said Youth Speak was all about supporting young people to make real and meaningful improvements for youth in the region.
Ideas shared at the Youth Forum will be taken up by a smaller group of people who want to be Bega Valley "Future Shapers"
In July, the Future Shaper program will see up to 80 young people from across the shire working together, under the guidance of community mentors to turn the forum's ideas into real and sustainable change.
The Bega Valley Youth Forum will be held at the Civic Centre and Littleton Gardens between 8.30am and 2.30pm.
The Youth Forum program is being designed with input from young people, with council also partnering with organisations working with youth in the Bega Valley Shire including Headspace, Funhouse Studio, University of Wollongong Bega, Bega Valley Innovation Hub, Campbell Page, The Crossing Land Education Centre and the Eden Community Access Centre.
