Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Lack of radiation therapy affects Bega Valley too, petitioners say; Can Assist Bega backs the call for local service

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated May 27 2022 - 6:06am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Candelo Bulk Wholefoods worker Dan Butchers holds up ONE Eurobodalla Hospital's radiotherapy petition. Photo: Amandine Ahrens

Petitioners from a Eurobodalla community group are appealing to the Bega Valley Shire to support them in their stand for better local radiotherapy services on the South Coast.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.