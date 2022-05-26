Shirley Rixon presented with her OAM at Government House ceremony

Shirley Rixon has been officially presented with her Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) at a grand investiture ceremony in Sydney.
NSW Governor Margaret Beazley hosted the Australia Day 2022 Honours award ceremony at Government House on May 13.
Ms Rixon was announced as a recipient of the OAM earlier this year for longstanding, selfless and dedicated service to the Sapphire Coast community, and joined numerous other Honours recipients at the investiture ceremony.
Ms Rixon said invited guests were seated in the ballroom awaiting the attendance of each escorted investee via the outside verandah arcade for presentation to the Governor.
Her Excellency told the invited guests that each individual receiving their award was worthy of national recognition and national pride due to their service to Australia, whether it related to a profession, industry, community contribution, defence forces, police or emergency services.
At the same ceremony a group of RFS fire personnel were presented with honours due to their invaluable service particularly during the Black Summer bushfires.
Ms Rixon received her OAM for "service to the community of the Sapphire Coast", her selfless dedication to volunteering having its beginnings at the age of six!
Over the decades, Ms Rixon has been involved with a huge array of services and organisations, which involved a variety of distinctive roles.
Some of the key ones include the Pambula District Hospital Auxiliary and her tireless work for local Aussie rules clubs like Pambula and Tathra, and the AFL Masters.
Following the presentations Ms Beazley concluded by saying, "every recipient is a giant of their time".
She also expressed that the common thread displayed by all the recipients was the strength, joy and support they have provided across communities in Australia.
"It is a privilege to be amongst you on this special occasion."
