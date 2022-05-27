Peanut reopens to public next week! Trial night a success

New owners of the Peanut Eatery are "very excited" to open their doors next week, with new weekend hours sure to please the community.
"We're all so excited about it and we're not particularly nervous at all, we just want to make it enjoyable for everybody in the community," Peanut Eatery co-owner Mal Barnes said.
Mal said their trial opening night on Thursday May 26, was a great opportunity to test out their menu, give the front of house staff a chance to practice and especially to get feedback from the community.
"It was a great experience for us to get feedback before we actually open to the public," he said.
There were around 70 VIP guests from across the Bega Valley in attendance on the night, who all came to show their support to the Barnes family and get first impressions of the newly re-opened restaurant.
The room buzzed with conversation on the night, and there was also live music by local artist Bodhi Moffatt-Turner.
Mal said he was proud of his staff on the night, who had the "massive" task of tending to a full house.
"A special thank you to Hamish and the staff for the job they did."
Mal said he was grateful to the support of previous owners Katie Rao and Robert Cochrane who assisted the Barnes family in getting ready for opening night.
"We really appreciate that Katie came in and helped, offering her invaluable knowledge and skills on the night," he said.
Mal said he was also grateful to Rob's help in "making sure we had everything we need and for everything to flow on the night".
Mal said he was also stoked to have had some of the older staff, who used to serve under the previous owners, come back in to offer their services.
"We're really thankful that we got some of the experienced staff in the kitchen and the chef did a really great job," he said.
Mal said the first opening day will be on Wednesday June 1 and they've already started getting bookings come through.
The team at the Peanut are preparing for a busy day on Friday June 3, with Mal expecting the place to be likely booked out.
Mal said into the future the business will be open from Monday to Thursday with similar hours to previous owners, being open for lunch and dinner.
The weekend however offers new additions with Friday and Saturday being set to open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and Sundays for breakfast and lunch only.
"The breakfast seems to be the thing that people are excited about most, because there's nothing in Bega for that," he said.
Mal said they've changed the Peanut Eatery contact number, so people wishing to book via phone will need to ring their new number: 0448 547 942.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
