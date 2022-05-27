Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Peanut reopens to public next week! Trial night a success

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
May 27 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mal Barnes invited 70 VIP guests from across the Bega Valley to his trial opening night to test out the restaurant ahead of its opening on June 1, 2022. Photo: Amandine Ahrens

New owners of the Peanut Eatery are "very excited" to open their doors next week, with new weekend hours sure to please the community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.