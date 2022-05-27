Quaama Renewal Projects are calling out for volunteers to help host their bushfire recovery supported 'Solstice Soiree' event full of music, laughing, and dancing.
It will be a free event thanks to Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience funding through the joint Commonwealth/State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
There will be food provided and folks are invited to bring their own drinks on Saturday, June 18 from 5.30pm at the Quaama School of Arts Hall.
The evening will begin with curated sounds for conversation and supper, followed by heavier sounds to get people warmed up to dance, then Far South Coast band Fractured Minds will send the crowd into the night with their hard rock originals and covers.
A number of other activities have also been organised by QRP with more of a focus on the Quaama community and surrounding districts.
Some of the events include a scarf weaving workshop with the Bega Valley Textile Group, a song writing workshop with ARIA Award winning artist Tony King, and sound healing and meditation and mindfulness events with Steve Chin.
QRP coordinator Veronica Abbott said the premise of the project was to deliver a range of "well-being and community connection activities" to help with the post-fire renewal for Quaama residents and its surrounding communities.
"We see the renewal process as including welcoming new people into the area and helping to make strong connections, reducing social isolation and giving people safe space to talk through experiences and share knowledge," she said.
QRP have been seeking volunteers to help out with the soiree. To volunteer or make an enquiry about the event, please email quaamarenewalprojects@gmail.com.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
