Southern NSW Health takes out Patient Safety category in State Health Awards

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated May 19 2022 - 7:10am, first published 6:30am
Claudia Stevenson, Amanda Gear, Hannah Bird from the District Midwifery team celebrate their win with excitement. Photo supplied.

A Southern NSW Local Health District program dubbed Keeping pregnant women safe and close to home has been awarded the 2021 NSW Health Patient Safety First Award for its "dedication and excellent care of patients".

