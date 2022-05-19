Southern NSW Health takes out Patient Safety category in State Health Awards

A Southern NSW Local Health District program dubbed Keeping pregnant women safe and close to home has been awarded the 2021 NSW Health Patient Safety First Award for its "dedication and excellent care of patients".
The awards presentation was streamed online on the NSW Health website at 12.30pm, May 19.
"We are so proud and humbled to receive this award. It is just an incredible honour to be able to provide this care to women," clinical midwifery and maternity risk consultant Amanda Gear said.
Ms Gear said when they first started the project, "we were imagining that we would be getting savings of women being transferred within 12 months".
"However, within the first four months of the project, we found that 79 per cent of the women who were going to be transferred were able to be cared for locally," she said.
Minister for Health Brad Hazzard and Minister for Regional Health and Mental Health Bronnie Taylor presented the winners from among 192 nominations.
Of those nominations, Southern NSW Local Health District had two other finalists in the running for awards, one being Bega's Rhonda Crowe in the Volunteer of the Year category and the other being a team project called "Seeing Country recover through the eyes of the Yuin People," nominated for the Excellence in Aboriginal Healthcare Award
"These awards acknowledge the truly amazing dedication and incredible skill of our healthcare providers across the health system," Mr Hazzard said.
"Last year was extraordinary and everyone working in the health system, particularly today's winners, deserve to honoured for going above and beyond to support our patients."
Ms Gear said she was grateful for all the people that were involved in the project.
These included 13 other people: Hannah Bird, Claudia Stevenson, Rebecca Bowman, Julie Mooney, Celine Conrad, Sarah Anderson, Erin Petty, Wendy Pryke, Jennifer Flaherty, Amanda Sibley, Gemma O'Sullivan, Maree Hatton and Brett Delahunty.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
