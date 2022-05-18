Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Our People

South East Regional Hospital nominated as finalist in three NSW State Health Awards

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated May 18 2022 - 5:51am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bega local: Rhonda Crowe is the nominated finalist for the Volunteer of the Year Award in the NSW Health Awards. Photo: Amandine Ahrens

Excitement is in the air as South East Regional Hospital has been nominated as a finalist for three NSW State Health Awards.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.