South East Regional Hospital nominated as finalist in three NSW State Health Awards

Excitement is in the air as South East Regional Hospital has been nominated as a finalist for three NSW State Health Awards.
The finalists are spread out across three categories for the awards being presented on Thursday, May 19.
The first finalist is "Seeing Country recover through the eyes of the Yuin People," a team project that has been nominated for the Excellence in Aboriginal Healthcare Award.
The second finalist from SERH is a project titled "Keeping pregnant woman safe and close to home" and is nominated for the Patient Safety First Award.
The third finalist from the three categories includes the Volunteer of the Year Award, with Rhonda Crowe nominated for her 23 years of volunteer work for the hospital.
Rhonda first started as a Pink Lady, then was known for her work with the dementia and delirium hospital program and currently is heavily involved with the Sub Acute Rehabilitation Unit (SARU).
The nominees in question will be finding out the results of the NSW Health Awards tomorrow, on May 19 at 12.30, through a live broadcast of the event.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
