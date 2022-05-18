Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Bega Hospital celebrates their volunteers for 2022 National Volunteer Week

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated May 18 2022 - 7:07am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers Les Carey and Carleen Maley from Pastoral Care, Bega branch attend the SERH volunteer morning tea for Volunteer Week.

Various volunteer groups involved and associated with the South East Regional Hospital were invited to a morning tea and award presentation in recognition of their work and time.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.