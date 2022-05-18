Bega Hospital celebrates their volunteers for 2022 National Volunteer Week

Various volunteer groups involved and associated with the South East Regional Hospital were invited to a morning tea and award presentation in recognition of their work and time.
The celebration was held as part of National Volunteer Week (May 16-22).
Advertisement
A series of cakes and teas were laid out as volunteers from more than nine different groups gathered together.
Volunteer coordinator of the SERH Jenny Francis and director of nursing and midwifery Vicki Charters both got up to share a few words of thanks for the dedication of their volunteers.
"We thank you for everything you do, from supporting the patients and their family members to all the staff at the hospital, we couldn't do what we do without you," Ms Francis said.
Ms Charters said she was happy to see all the volunteers back on site "working alongside our patients and our staff, supporting the community every day".
"I'm pretty impressed with the turn out today considering we haven't been able to have our volunteers here for two years due to COVID and it's so amazing to have them back," she said.
Once the speech was conducted, Ms Francis went around the room handing out individual certificates of recognition to volunteer members present on the day.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.