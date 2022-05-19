Bega District News
Cobargo Folk Festival celebrates successful Zero Landfill approach

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated May 19 2022 - 5:09am, first published 4:00am
The Zero Landfill crew volunteers from the sustainability and recycling team at the Cobargo Folk Festival, 2022. Photo supplied.

Cobargo's 25th Folk Festival was not only a healing event for people on the Far South Coast but also successfully protected its environment from rubbish pollution.

