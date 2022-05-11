Bega man fined over 'slug gun', unaware he needed a licence

A man has claimed in court a "slug gun" found in his bedroom had been in his family for generations and wasn't aware he needed a licence to own the firearm.
Barry James Bell, 64, appeared unrepresented in front of Bega Local Court on Tuesday, May 10, on three charges related to the possession of an unknown model of a break-action air rifle.
Mr Bell pleaded guilty to all charges including the possession of an unauthorised firearm, possession of an unregistered firearm, and for not keeping the firearm safely at his Bega property.
The court heard there was no record of Mr Bell ever having held a firearm licence, however he claimed in court he had one a number of decades ago.
The court heard the police had been at Mr Bell's property for an unrelated matter when they became aware of the firearm located in his bedroom.
"When we were young it was very common to have a 'slug gun'," said Mr Bell to magistrate Doug Dick, who replied that rules around firearm ownership had "indeed changed a lot".
"I've had it for years mate, all my life," Mr Bell said.
"We all had them years ago, I didn't know they were illegal."
Magistrate Dick asked about his employment, to which he told the court he had been doing some work on the grounds of the local pony club.
Mr Bell said he had been having a "rough stint at the moment", with challenges finding employment at his age and on a personal level with his wife having been stuck overseas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The magistrate said he took into consideration the work the man had been doing at the pony club and his clean record, with only one other offence in 1997, and reduced the fines to $500 on each charge.
Along with the $1500 fine, the firearm was forfeited to police.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
