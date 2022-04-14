Janice Denny attempts to have animal neglect charges thrown out of court

A request from a woman facing animal neglect charges to have her case dismissed after the prosecution was late to file their brief has been rejected in court by a magistrate.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.