Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Janice Denny attempts to have animal neglect charges thrown out of court

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
April 14 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janice Denny attempts to have case dismissed after RSPCA submits delayed brief.

A request from a woman facing animal neglect charges to have her case dismissed after the prosecution was late to file their brief has been rejected in court by a magistrate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.