Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bega High School teachers raise critical need for more staff in light of 'disruptive conditions' for students

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated April 7 2022 - 6:16am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Members of the NSW Teachers Federation at Bega High School held a short industrial action on Thursday, April 7, to plead with the NSW government and the Department of Education to address "critical" staffing shortages.

Around 35 members of the NSW Teachers Federation at Bega High School held a 10 minute industrial action outside of the front entrance of the school on Thursday, April 7. Photo: Ellouise Bailey
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.