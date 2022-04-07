Bega High School teachers raise critical need for more staff in light of 'disruptive conditions' for students

Members of the NSW Teachers Federation at Bega High School held a short industrial action on Thursday, April 7, to plead with the NSW government and the Department of Education to address "critical" staffing shortages.
