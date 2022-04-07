Bega District News
Fears Forestry operation encroached on heritage-listed Bundian Way

By Leah Szanto
Updated April 7 2022 - 6:21am, first published 12:00am
Logging has reportedly taken place on the Bundian Way, a 365-kilometre ancient Aboriginal route which traversed Targangal (Kosciuszko) and Bilgalera (Fisheries Beach, Eden). Photo supplied

A section of the Bundian Way, the ancient heritage-listed pathway between Eden and the Monaro high country, has been clear-felled by Forestry Corporation bulldozers in recent weeks it is being claimed.

