Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Multiple calls for greater scrutiny regarding eco-development planned for Ben Boyd National Park

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
Updated March 24 2022 - 3:41am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NPWS said the plans for development will allow a wider range of visitors to do the walk, yet high-end options for nature tourism with easy access to Ben Boyd National Park already exist. Photo: Green Cape Fishing Alliance.

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Act references four principles that underpin the purpose of national parks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Szanto

Leah Szanto

Journalist

Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or email leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.