Narooma Doctor Gurdeep Bagari and his wife Doctor Navpreet Sandhu have decided to open a bulk-billing practice at Sapphire Marketplace in Bega, wanting to help ease the demand for accessible GP services in the area.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
