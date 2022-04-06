Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Car rolled on Candelo-Wolumla Rd, wet weather a possible cause, say police

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated April 6 2022 - 7:06am, first published 1:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Car rolled on Candelo-Wolumla Rd, wet weather a possible cause, say police

There was a car crash about near the Wyndham Lane intersection, in Toothdale on Wednesday, April 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.