Concerns for Cuttagee after record swells leave huge sand deposit under bridge

After record swells up and down the Far South Coast over the weekend, Cuttagee Bridge has been left with huge sand deposits underneath, transported from surrounding beaches and dunes.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.