Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Revellers undeterred by rain at REVIVE, The Strides supported by stellar South Coast acts

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
Updated March 28 2022 - 4:59am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Reggae outfit The Strides have returned to the Murrah Hall again and again over the years, becoming somewhat of an institution for those who like to let loose and have a boogie with a bush backdrop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Szanto

Leah Szanto

Journalist

Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or email leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.