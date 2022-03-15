Emerging Yuin artists part of exciting 2022 Giiyong Festival line-up

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Talented young Yuin duo Nikea Brooks-Hayes and Dre Wicks have been emerging on the South Coast music scene and are part of the exciting line-up at Giiyong Festival next month. Nikea and Dre are both in Year 12 at Eden Marine High School (EMHS) and have been playing music together for a number of years, performing locally as often as possible. The upcoming Giiyong Festival will be held at Jigamy on April 9. Nikea and Dre will perform with support from their fellow EMHS musicians as the band MANAMA. The biggest multi-arts Aboriginal festival in the Yuin Nation, Giiyong provides an opportunity for the South East NSW community to come together in celebration of Aboriginal arts, culture and resilience. The festival has been delayed for more than three years, and the organising committee and community volunteers are ready to present an inclusive and impressive event, featuring music, dance, film and cultural practices. Nikea is recognised in the area for her incredible and mature vocal skills, and their track 'RIghts' is featured on a compilation album called Djamaga Music: Songs from the South Coast, which was released by South East Arts in 2021. The compilation brought together songs by First Nations songwriters living across the Yuin Nation on the south east coast of Australia, from Dharawal country on the northern border, to Thaua country in the south. The songwriters were invited to record their original music and it was recorded at Umbarra Cultural Centre near Wallaga Lake, culminating in a collection of eight unique tracks ranging from rock and country, to hip hop, folk and pop. Other artists featured on the album include Ron "Callo" Callaghan, Matty Walker & Kyarna Rose, Gabadu, Richard Luland, Gadhu Dreaming Band, Buddy Walker featuring CJ Leon, and Chelsy Atkins. Each artist experienced professional song development and studio recording thanks to the collaborative efforts of South East Arts, recording and mixing engineer Ricky Bloomfield of Bear Mountain Productions and Sydney-based mastering engineer Nick Franklin. Proceeds of Djamaga Music album sales will support Giiyong Festival, as well as other First Nations projects throughout the year. South East Arts initiated the Djamaga Music project, with the support of the Alcohol and Drug Foundation, Merrimans Local Aboriginal Lands Council and the Eden Aboriginal Language Group. Copies of the CD can be purchased from Candelo Books in Bega, or you can download your digital version from www.southeastarts.org.au The 2022 Giiyong line-up includes Briggs, Shellie Morris and award winning didgeridoo player William Barton. The big festival screen will feature local art, interviews and demonstrations of cultural practices. Giiyong Festival MC Sean Choolburra will return. Giiyong Festival is made possible by funding from Create NSW, Indigenous Languages and the Arts, Department of Regional NSW and Festivals Australia. Tickets are on sale now and full program details available at www.giiyong.com.au. Adults $20, under-18's and Aboriginal Community Elders free, Discover Vouchers accepted. Read also: Revitalisation of traditional language breathes life into Yuin Country Melbourne Chamber Orchestra quartet to perform for Merimbula, Mallacoota audiences

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/csMAbWcnQqcKkfDnsWb3Ut/9307e4be-ec5b-4d06-9219-1743ae4e05b2.jpeg/r0_531_5184_3460_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg