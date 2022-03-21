Finding her place - Anactoria making beautiful music with friends

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Years of work honing her craft and perfecting her vision has Tamlyn Lee Magee enthused about her musical direction. Under the pseudonym Anactoria, Magee quietly released online an album of work at the end of 2021. Now with venue crowd restrictions put to bed, she is bringing Come On, Change to the Candelo Hall stage on April 1. Known primarily as a soloist with her ethereal vocals and an electric harp, Magee has since teamed up with Megan Bernard and Kalju Tonuma to add new depths and resonance to her work. The three of them making music together sounds like kismet. Magee said she was performing at the Candelo Village Festival in 2019, just one song - Good Mind - in a group show, where Bernard and Tonuma were in the audience. "I felt out of place and completely terrified to perform - but also evidently managed to bring myself to the experience enough that Megan and Kalju recognised me as a future friend and approached me later," she described on her Facebook page. "And the rest is history - we recorded a version of Good Mind that week, which later was revised into the version you now hear." READ ALSO: Candelo's Andy Zarins a finalist in International Songwriting Competition Speaking to ACM this week, Magee said it had been great creating music with them both and that she was learning so much. "It feels like what Anactoria should always have sounded like. "This is what I would've pictured if I'd been able to put my finger on what I always wanted it to look like," she said. Magee's harp still plays a role, although Magee said she also plays "a bit of synth". Tonuma was "very versatile" with his electronic drum kit she said, while Bernard "is one of the best guitarists in Australia in my opinion - she's world-class". READ ALSO: Bega Harmnoy Day full of good food, great music Magee was one of only four regional artists to score a Create NSW fellowship in 2018 that led to her honing her performance and production skills. It's been quite a journey since then, not only teaming up with Tonuma and Bernard, but filming videos for two of her tracks with Pambula-based digital creative director Andrew Robinson. "I really think it's important to build creative relationships that are sustainable and really fulifilling for everyone," she said. "And I'm committed to making art." Great Southern Nights, in association with the Candelo Arts Society, presents Anactoria as a trio for the first time in the Bega Valley with Magee joined by Tonuma and Bernard at Candelo Hall, supported by another inspiring young Bega Valley musician Lillian McVeity. "I love the Candelo Hall. In my opinion it's the best venue in the Bega Valley," Magee said. The gig is on April 1. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Cowsnest will have tasty local food for sale and there will be a small bar in operation too. Tickets are now available via Trybooking, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/cae0b20b-61c1-464a-b8df-cb1106158ee6.jpg/r4_0_1335_752_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg